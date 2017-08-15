Community

City of Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Announce Fall 2017 Senior Registration Dates

– Courtesy Photo

The City of Arcadia Recreation & Community Services Department – Senior Services Division is offering fall classes for adults (50 years of age and older). The course offerings include oil painting, yoga, strength training, line dancing, tai chi, Zumba gold and aerobics.

Registration is now open online for residents only at www.arcadiaCa.gov, and will be open on Aug.  21, 2017 for walk-in, fax-in or mail-in at the Arcadia Community Center. Courses are offered at the Community Center, 365 Campus Drive.

For specifics on class dates, times and locations, please contact Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130 or log onto the City of Arcadia Website at www.ArcadiaCa.gov.

August 15, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


