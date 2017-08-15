City of Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Announce Fall 2017 Senior Registration Dates

The City of Arcadia Recreation & Community Services Department – Senior Services Division is offering fall classes for adults (50 years of age and older). The course offerings include oil painting, yoga, strength training, line dancing, tai chi, Zumba gold and aerobics.

Registration is now open online for residents only at www.arcadiaCa.gov, and will be open on Aug. 21, 2017 for walk-in, fax-in or mail-in at the Arcadia Community Center. Courses are offered at the Community Center, 365 Campus Drive.

For specifics on class dates, times and locations, please contact Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130 or log onto the City of Arcadia Website at www.ArcadiaCa.gov.