City of Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department Presents Fall 2017 Registration – New Classes!

Registration for classes and activities has already begun! Try something new this fall or sign up for your old favorites. If you are looking for something innovative try our cooking classes with Chef Chris Allen. Chef Chris graduated with honors from the Le Cordon Bleu program and comes to us from the Summer Arts Academy. This fall Chef Chris will be teaching Global Gourmet, Cooking Around the Clock and Baking for adults. Please come check out this renowned executive chef.

We have also added to our vast exercise program this fall with Gina Thrane coming on board to teach Ashtanga Yoga. Gina is a registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance and currently teaches at the Foothill Gym in Monrovia. Her classes will be held Thursday mornings at the Museum Education Center starting in late September. Her style of yoga includes a variety of strength training to alternative poses as well as stretch.

Also added to our fall classes is Parent and Me Mandarin taught by Shelley Dai. Professor Dai began to offer Parent and me Mandarin through the Arcadia Recreation and Community Services this past summer. Shelley has a B.A. in Language and Literature and a M.A. in Child Development. Additionally she has many years of varied experience in Early Childhood Education. Her classes teach Mandarin through age- appropriate activities, as well as learning through play.

If you don’t already have an account, you can go online and create your own. For questions on how to sign up online please call (626) 574-5113 or come to the Recreation Office at 375 Campus Drive. Courses are offered at the Community Center (365 Campus Drive), the Museum Education Center (382 W. Huntington Drive) and the gymnasium located at Dana Middle School (1401 S. First Avenue). For specifics on class dates, times and locations, please contact the Recreation and Community Services Department at (626) 574-5113 or log onto the City of Arcadia Website at www.arcadiaca.gov/recreation.

You can also pick up the latest copy of “The Peacock Buzz” to find out what is going on in the City of Arcadia! Copies are available at the City of Arcadia Recreation Office, Library and City Hall. For specific class information or registration forms go to the City’s website at www.arcadiaca.gov/recreation.