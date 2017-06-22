City of Arcadia Summer Concert the Park Series Released

The Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department proudly announces the Summer Concert and Movie Series for 2017

Mark your calendar! The City of Arcadia’s free summer concert series is approaching fast, so make sure you don’t miss out on the fun in the sun. The summer concerts are held on Thursday evenings from 6:30 – 8 p.m. on the lawn between City Hall and the Police Department (240 West Huntington Drive). Bring the kids out to participate in the free fun zone: featuring games, crafts and activities each week.

In addition, the city is pleased to announce The Rolling Burger Barn Truck will be present at all of the 2017 Summer Concert Series. Their mission is simple – make some darn good, knee slapping, hooting and hollering burgers. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Recreation and Community Services Department! For more information, please call (626) 574-5113. Listed below is the line-up for this summer.

The Answer (Classic Rock) – June 29, 2017

Since 1964, The Answer has been supplying its renditions of top 40 classic rock hits. The Answer’s uncanny reproduction of all that’s good in classic rock today sets them far above their competition. With stage energy, witty antics, and FREE giveaways, The Answer delivers a knock out show, which is enjoyed by all ages. This is simply a show you cannot miss!

Air Force Band (Patriotic, Classical) – July 6, 2017

The Air Force Band consists of uniformed musicians displaying the dedication and professionalism of our United States Air Force and Air National Guard. This year’s concert theme is “Space and the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Air Force.” Music will be selected from Gustav Holst’s Planets, “Mars,” “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” movie medleys.

Tommy Tassi & The Authentics (Oldies from the 50s, 60s & 70s) – July 13, 2017

Tommy Tassi and the Authentics have been entertaining Southern California audiences since 1978. They specialize in the pop hits of the 50s, 60s & 70s. The group’s main feature is its front man and lead vocalist, Tommy Tassi, who has an uncanny ability to sound like many of the legendary artists. From the tender ballads to the bellowing rockers, he truly delivers sound-a-like renditions of the classic hits. As a showman, he brings much enthusiasm to the stage, working the audience with his spirited personality and creating an atmosphere of clapping, singing along and dancing.

Kulayd (50s, 60s Rock “n” Roll, Harmony & Doo Wop) – July 20, 2017

This versatile quartet’s repertoire covers everything from 50’s doo-wop and 60’s Motown to 70’s disco and 90’s harmony groups like Boyz to Men. Kulayd performs all over Orange and LA Counties and as far away as Las Vegas and Arizona. Kulayd is not background music. They will sing to you and dance with you. Audience participation is a must and a fun time is guaranteed!

Raymond Michaels Tribute to Elvis (Nostalgic Rock ‘n’ Roll) – July 27, 2017

Long recognized as one of the best Elvis tribute acts around, Michael continues to perform in a variety of venues – from local, city concerts to national television. Raymond Michael plans to continue to keep the memory of Elvis alive by doing his upbeat, classy and entertaining Tribute to the King of Rock & Roll for years to come.

National Night Out – Swing Cats Big Band (Swing and Top 40) – August 3, 2017

National Night Out & Arcadia’s 114th Birthday! National Night Out promotes crime prevention and awareness through police-community partnerships. Arcadia’s Police and Fire Department will be joining us for this very special occasion. Free fingerprinting for the kids, crime prevention materials and other information will be available. Stop by and show your support to Arcadia’s finest. But wait…that is not it! Help Arcadia celebrate our 114th birthday by enjoying some birthday cake (while supplies last).

The Swing Cats Big Band with the Swing Kittens is Southern California’s freshest and most dynamic swing band around. Composed of top musicians dedicated to the performance and preservation of big band music, The Swing Cats will take you back to the 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s with their high-quality, authentic sound. Come dance with a jump tune, foxtrot, jitterbug, ballad, mambo, or waltz – this band has a towering repertoire of music to suit your dancing needs! The band is led by trumpeter, Dan Methe, who has been an active member of the SCSBOA and CAJ for many years. With a love of swing music and a desire to pay homage to it, Dan Methe has paved the way for the band to play in Disney, Hotel del Coronado, aboard the S.S. Lane Victory and Queen Mary, and numerous joints, dives, and fine establishments throughout Southern California.

Cold Duck (70s top 40) – August 10, 2017

Back by popular demand! Join us once again for this special celebration. Since its inception over two decades ago, Cold Duck’s philosophy has been directly responsible for their continued success: “Give the people what they want to hear and have a good time delivering it!” With this solid experienced musicianship, it should come as no surprise that Cold Duck is renowned for being one of the most versatile bands in existence. Cold Duck continues its tradition of excellent musicianship and groovin’ rhythms. So let’s have a good time dancing the night away.