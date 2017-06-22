City of Arcadia Summer Movie Series in the Park

The Movies in the Park are held on Friday evenings with games and activities starting at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn between City Hall and the Police Department (240 West Huntington Drive). Movie begins at dusk. Hot food, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Movies in the Park is provided in partnership with CHOICESS Arcadia.

The full lineup of Summer 2017 Movies in the Park:

Sing (PG) – June 30, 2017

In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists’ find that their lives will never be the same.

Lego Batman (PG) – July 7, 2017

A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

Moana (PG) – July 14, 2017 – Sponsor Night – Free Giveaway

In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches an impetuous Chieftain’s daughter’s island, she answers the Ocean’s call to seek out the Demigod to set things right.

The Little Mermaid (G) – July 21, 2017

A mermaid princess makes a Faustian bargain with an unscrupulous sea-witch in order to meet a human prince on land.

Finding Dory (PG) – July 28, 2017

The friendly but forgetful blue tang fish, Dory, begins a search for her long-lost parents, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way.

Toy Story (G) – August 4, 2017

A cowboy doll is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room.

Kubo and the Two Strings (PG) – August 11, 2017

A young boy named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armour worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.