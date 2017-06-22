City Of Arcadia & Vector Control Hold Educational Workshop

City of Arcadia Code Services and the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will be hosting a workshop on Wednesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. at the Arcadia Public Library Auditorium, located at 20 W. Duarte Road. Arcadia residents are invited to attend.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet staff from Code Services and the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. This interactive workshop will include useful information on scope of services, vector control, vector-borne diseases, and most importantly, what residents can do to protect themselves and the community.

Last June, Lt. Mike Ingram, Air Operations for Pasadena Police Department, arranged for Vector Control specialist 1, Leslie Conner to fly around the Valley in search of more pools that may be contributing to mosquito population and thus increasing the chance West Nile Virus. Arcadia Weekly went along for the ride with pilot T.J. Gonzales and Sean Porter- Tactical Flight Officer.

Lt. Ingram pointed out that Vector Control San Gabriel Valley and Pasadena Police Air Operations also work in conjunction with FAST- Foothill Air Support Team and routinely service about 26 cities and advise Vector Control of questionable pools this time of year, in addition to assisting cities with crime prevention.

Each year at the beginning of summer, Pasadena Police Department works concurrently with Vector Control to assess potential dangers lurking in unmaintained swimming pools or other areas where water may be stagnant.

As of June 1 last year, the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District (SGVMVCD) is monitoring over 1,700 swimming pools that are either empty or unmaintained in the 241 square miles that make up their district.