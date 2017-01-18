City Council Pays Tribute to Arcadia Honor Guard

January 18th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Police Department’s Honor Guard was recognized by City Council Tuesday for their dignified and skilled performance at the dedication of the Arcadia Vietnam War Monument May 28. Here is a brief presentation by Brigadier General Ruth Wong (Ret.), Los Angeles County Director of Military and Veterans Affairs and another by Gene Glasco, who honored a sister of one of Arcadia’s fallen.