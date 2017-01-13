City Encourages Neighbors to Band Together for Safer Streets

January 13th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Interested in connecting with you neighbors, exchanging ideas and sharing information? Arcadia has a great way for you to do just that!

The City of Arcadia has a long history of encouraging neighborhood interaction and communication. We believe that knowing the people who live near us makes for stronger neighborhoods, and oftentimes results in cherished friendships. The way we communicate with our family, friends, and neighbors has changed significantly in recent years with the increasing popularity of social media. One social network you may want to take a look at is Nextdoor.com. Nextdoor is a private network that posters communication between neighbors. Participation is free. Discussion topics can range from information sharing to notices about local events and school activities, contractor recommendations, disaster preparedness, crime prevention, lost pets and anything else you would like to talk about. Neighborhoods establish and manage their own Nextdoor website. The information shared on each Nextdoor site is visible only to the members who live in the neighborhood and have verified their address.

How does Nextdoor work?

Nextdoor allows neighbors to create a private website for their neighborhood. On Nextdoor, members can find neighbors in the directory, view a neighborhood map, ask for advice, exchange local recommendations, and share neighborhood information with each other. Residents can choose to see and respond to updates via e-mail, or only on the website.

How much does Nextdoor cost?

There is no charge for an Arcadia resident to participate in their neighborhood site.

How is Nextdoor different from a neighborhood mailing list?

Nextdoor is designed for the specific communication needs of a neighborhood. For example, Nextdoor websites include a neighborhood map and directory, and a catalogued list of recommendations for local services. Members can choose to receive e-mails about each new post, see everything in a daily digest, or turn off e-mails and check the website for new posts from neighbors.

What is the City’s involvement in Nextdoor?

The City will have the ability to post information on an Arcadia neighborhood site; however; the City cannot view discussions that take place outside of those related to the City post. Information the City will share with neighborhoods – individually or collectively – might include that relate area street projects, event announcements, crime prevention and safety tips, and emergency bulletins.

How do I get started?

Go to Nextdoor.com and put in your address to see if your neighborhood is already established. If not, define your neighborhood, invite your neighbors to the group, and get the discussion going! The website includes step-by-step instructions for getting started – it’s easy! Please note that for optimal participation and success, it is recommended that your neighborhood have between 250 and 2,500 properties.

Follow Nextdoor on Twitter @Nextdoor and like them on Facebook.