The City’s Summer Watering Schedule is Now in Effect Until October 31

Please remember to schedule your irrigation system to only water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 9:00 AM and after 6:00 PM, limit 10 minutes per station.

Although the Governor had lifted the drought state of emergency on April 7, Arcadia’s local groundwater supply is still in a stage of recovery despite recent winter rains. Please help the City conserve water and make sustainability a lifestyle. For more information, visit the City’s water conservation page here or contact mjiang@ArcadiaCA.gov