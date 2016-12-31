Come Out and Read to a Real Dog

December 31st, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

Have you ever read to a real live dog before? It is great fun and you get to pet the dog too! In partnership with the Pasadena Humane Society and its volunteers, Barks and Books will be at the Arcadia Public Library on Saturday Jan. 7 and Jan. 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. Emerging readers in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to practice reading aloud to a specially trained therapy dog who loves to hear a good story. No reservations are needed and this program is free.

For more information, please call (626) 821-5566 or visit the Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library.

The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Twitter and Facebook.