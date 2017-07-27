Concert in the Park, National Night Out and Arcadia’s 114th Birthday, August 3

National Night Out promotes crime prevention and awareness through police-community partnerships. Arcadia’s Police and Fire Department will be joining for this very special occasion. Free fingerprinting for the kids, crime prevention materials and other information will be available.

Stop by and show support to Arcadia’s finest. But wait, that’s not all. Help Arcadia celebrate its 114th birthday by enjoying some birthday cake (while supplies last).

The Swing Cats Big Band with the Swing Kittens is Southern California’s freshest and most dynamic swing band around. Composed of top musicians dedicated to the performance and preservation of big band music, The Swing Cats will take you back to the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s with their high-quality, authentic sound. Come dance with a jump tune, foxtrot, jitterbug, ballad, mambo, or waltz – this band has a towering repertoire of music to suit anyone’s dancing needs. The band is led by trumpeter, Dan Methe, who has been an active member of the SCSBOA and CAJ for many years. With a love of swing music and a desire to pay homage to it, Dan Methe has paved the way for the band to play in Disney, Hotel del Coronado, aboard the S.S. Lane Victory and Queen Mary, and numerous joints, dives and fine establishments throughout Southern California.