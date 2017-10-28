Congressional Recognition of Excellence Awarded to Arcadia Senior Program

The Congressional Recognition of Excellence Award is a Los Angeles County program showcasing and recognizing various ways CDBG federal funding is used in Los Angeles County communities. The Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department Senior Lunch Program has been recognized for the 2017 Congressional Recognition of Excellence Award.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Congresswoman Judy Chu recognized The City of Arcadia Senior Meals Program with a Congressional Recognition of Excellence Award. The City of Arcadia’s Recreation and Community Services Department serves all adults 50 years and older throughout Arcadia and the neighboring cities. As one of highest producing congregate hot meal sites within the San Gabriel Valley, Arcadia’s Senior Meal Program serves an average of 90 people daily, Monday through Friday, for an out of pocket charge of $2 per meal for those 55 years and older. In addition to the nutritional health benefits, the senior meal program offers social empowerment. This social engagement often opens the door to even more social and community involvement such as exercise and art classes, excursions, seminars, and clubs. For more information please contact Arcadia Senior Services at 626-574-5130.