Eagle Scout Candidate to Present Silver Bell At Arcadia Council Meeting, Sept. 5

With the landscaping portion of the Arcadia Vietnam Memorial Monument behind him, Eagle Scout candidate Daniel Black of Boy Scout Troop 104 will be presenting a beautiful silver bell to Mayor Peter Amundson and City Clerk/Monument Founder-Gene Glasco at next Tuesday’s, Sept. 5 Arcadia City Council meeting.

Each year, tens of thousands of young men strive to achieve the coveted Eagle Scout rank. One of the rank requirements is to plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to the community.

Gene Glasco, Founder of the Arcadia Vietnam Monument Memorial made the Monument available to Daniel as an opportunity for him to fulfill his Eagle Scout service project obligation prior to his consideration for the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. For his project, Black proposed landscaping the Arcadia Monument with planter boxes and bushes and with it, the provision of a ceremonial bell veterans can use to solemnize their ceremonies at the Monument.

Before receiving final approval, Daniel provided his plans to Glasco for soliciting donations, purchasing materials along with a timeline for project completion. Last June, parents and Scouts met at the Arcadia County Park where the Monument is situated and set about constructing in-ground planter boxes at both ends of the Monument where small bushes they planted will predictably grow into hedges. Presentation of the engraved silver bell at next Tuesday’s council meeting will be a capstone event representing the remaining element in the completion of Daniel Black’s Eagle Scout Service project.

Glasco has recently said, “I am both proud and appreciative the Monument is the beneficiary of Daniel Black’s Eagle Scout Service Project” adding, “we will think of the Scouts from Arcadia Troop 104 when admiring the Monument’s landscaping and utilizing this beautiful silver bell in our ceremonies at the Arcadia Vietnam War Memorial Monument on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and other military ceremonies that will be conducted at the Monument for many years to come”.

Arcadia City Council Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of the month in the council chambers located at 240 W. Huntington Drive. Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m.