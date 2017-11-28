East San Gabriel Valley Homeless Shelter Schedule

East San Gabriel Valley Coalition for the Homeless

Open Every Night 6 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Dec. 1, 2017 – March 1, 2018

Shelter phone: (626)-252-9060

Info Line: call 211 or

1-800-339-6993

Dec. 1 – Dec. 15

Sacred Heart Church

344 w. Workman St., Covina, CA 91723

Dec. 16 – Jan. 1

St. Dorothy’s Church

241 S. Valley Center Dr., Glendora, CA 91741

Jan. 2 – Jan. 16

Glenkirk Presbyterian Church

1700 E. Palopinto Ave., Glendora, CA 91741

Jan. 17 – Jan. 31

St, John Vianney Church

1345 Turnbull Canyon Rd., Hacienda Heights CA 91745

Feb. 1 – Feb. 15

Holy Name of Mary Church

724 East Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA 91773

Feb. 16 – Mar. 1

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

1835 Larkvane Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Services include: Breakfast, Bagged Lunch, Dinner

Showers, Medical, Dental, Haircuts, Clothing