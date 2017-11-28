East San Gabriel Valley Homeless Shelter Schedule

East San Gabriel Valley Coalition for the Homeless
Open Every Night 6 p.m. – 7 a.m.
Dec. 1, 2017 – March 1, 2018
Shelter phone: (626)-252-9060
Info Line: call 211 or
1-800-339-6993
Dec. 1 – Dec. 15
Sacred Heart Church
344 w. Workman St., Covina, CA 91723
Dec. 16 – Jan. 1
St. Dorothy’s Church
241 S. Valley Center Dr., Glendora, CA 91741
Jan. 2 – Jan. 16
Glenkirk Presbyterian Church
1700 E. Palopinto Ave., Glendora, CA 91741
Jan. 17 – Jan. 31
St, John Vianney Church
1345 Turnbull Canyon Rd., Hacienda Heights CA 91745
Feb. 1 – Feb. 15
Holy Name of Mary Church
724 East Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA 91773
Feb. 16 – Mar. 1
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
1835 Larkvane Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Services include: Breakfast, Bagged Lunch, Dinner
Showers, Medical, Dental, Haircuts, Clothing
Leave a Reply