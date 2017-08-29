Fall Into Good Health – Free Health Screenings, Health Lectures

Arcadia Senior Services, in partnership with the Methodist Hospital, is having its annual Health Fair on Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. It will take place at the Arcadia Community Center, at 365 Campus Drive. September is “National Senior Center Awareness Month” and “Health Aging Month.” To highlight these two nationally designated events, this health fair will have informational tables available from 9 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. plus giveaways and raffle prizes. In addition, there will be free health screenings: spine, balance evaluation, blood pressure, retinal, bone density and more. Two of the free screenings – memory assessment and hearing testing – require an appointment. There is also a carotid artery screening for $7. Dr. Jay Linuma, who specializes in family medicine, will present an informative lecture at 12 p.m. called, “Stress and High Blood Pressure: What is the Connection”?

Individuals may purchase lunch tickets for $2 starting at 7:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. To make an appointment or for additional information please contact Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130. This program is for individuals ages 50 and above.