First Bank Extends Big Salute to Small Businesses in the San Gabriel Valley

With Small Business Saturday coming, First Bank points way to successful start.

With Small Business Saturday (Nov.25) right around the corner, First Bank realizes how important small businesses and entrepreneurs are to local communities nationwide.

“As Small Business Saturday approaches, we salute small businesses owners and entrepreneurs who are so important in shaping our local communities,” said Benjamin Kelley, Business Banking Group Manager at First Bank. “As a bank that started as a small business over 100 years ago, we are committed to helping these small business owners and entrepreneurs succeed.”

But success is not always so easy. While success rates have improved in recent years, according to the Small Business Administration (SBA) statistics, a significant percentage of new businesses do fail.

To help new small business owners and entrepreneurs build a strong future, First Bank offers these financial tips to get your small business booming:

-Choose a bank and banker that are interested in what you do and not in what they can sell you. Your banker should ask you questions that make you think and challenges the status quo.

-Set goals every year and work towards them. It sounds simple but sometimes we get caught up in the day to day and forget to plan and think long term.

-Be productive not just busy. Productive means you’re moving towards an objective, sometimes the things that keep us busy don’t lead us anywhere.