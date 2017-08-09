Foothill Unity Center’s Annual Back to School Event Helps 1,100 Children

Foothill Unity Center helped prepare 464 families with 1,100 K- college pre-registered students of qualified low income families from Altadena, Arcadia, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Duarte, Irwindale, Monrovia, Pasadena, Sierra Madre and South Pasadena at the 19th annual Back to School event on Tuesday, August 8. The event was hosted at the historic Santa Anita Park Racetrack.

Families who use the services at Foothill Unity Center Inc. have incomes at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Line and do not have the funds to furnish their children with the items they need to return to school. Consequently, the Foothill Unity Center assists these students with brand new backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoe cards, haircuts, manicures, books, and vision, dental and hearing screenings. This year’s event also featured a college area where representatives from 11 colleges will be promoting scholarships, financial aid and higher education. This Year’s event is the first time to include college students up to 26 years of age that are part of the registered families.

The entire community shares in this annual effort, with more than 500 volunteers from businesses, schools and community groups. Including professional cosmetologists and over 100 cosmetology students from Citrus College will provide the children with haircuts and manicures. In addition, teachers and students from the Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC will be providing dental screenings as well as vision screenings provided by Western University.

Community partners for this event include Santa Anita Park Racetrack, Party works Interactive, Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley, Eastern Star, South Pasadena#21, Eastern Star, Arcadia/Pasadena#108, L.A. Care Health Plan, Monrovian Family Restaurant, , Western University, Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC, Chap Care,, Southern California Edison, Custom Comfort Mattress, Panda Restaurant Group, Citrus College Cosmetology, Elks Lodge of Arcadia#2025, E.L.S. Outlet Store, Wells Fargo Foundation, Georgina Fredrick Children’s Foundation, Starbucks/Monrovia, Embassy Suites/Arcadia, Double Tree/Monrovia, Monrovia Transit, Duarte Transit and Monrovia Reads.