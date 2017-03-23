For the Love of Animals…Inaugural Gala Slated Saturday March 25 in Burbank

March 23rd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Defending the Endangered, a non-profit that works with many endangered animal rescues, sanctuaries and rangers to educate, rehabilitate and protect wildlife all over the planet, is hosting its inaugural For the Love of Animals Gala, on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Burbank.

Horrific cases of rampant rhino-poaching have been dominating worldwide news of late; making the Protecting The Endangered fundraising Gala this weekend even more newsworthy; as proceeds will benefit two worthy non-profits, which remain on the front lines of the critical battle to protect and save endangered species.

Recent tragic news include:

A four-year-old white rhino murdered at the Thoiry Zoo near Paris by predators who shot him in the head three times before hacking off its horns.

The vicious attack at the Fundimvelo Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa which tragically left rhinos dead, care-givers severely beaten and one young woman sexually assaulted.

The recent indictment of Los Angeles-based Jacob Chait, 34, for conspiring to facilitate the sale and exportation of 15 rhinoceros’ horns totaling $2.4 million.

21 rhino horns worth up to $5 million being seized from luggage at a Bangkok airport.

CNN reports recently that a zoo in the Czech Republic has begun removing the horns of all its rhinos, because they believe it is better to leave the animals with stumps than risk them being killed by poachers!

Founder and president of Defending The Endangered, Jon Mack, also an accomplished actress and musician, has announced that famed animal advocates Katie Cleary and William (Billy) McNamara will be honored at the must-go-to function that boasts live musical entertainment, incredible original art, delicious catered food, international guest speakers and a silent auction among other surprises.

Tickets are available at HTTPS://DTEPROTECT.YAPSODY.COM/.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to benefit The Rhino Rescue Project and the Black Mambas Anti-Poaching Unit.

“While we are thrilled to host this special evening of enlightenment and fun, we do so mindful of the many tragedies that continue to occur at the greedy hands of poachers,” said Mack, whose powerful music video, Weapon of Choice, serves as a reflection of both her creativity and passionate commitment to defending the endangered. “The Rhino Rescue Project and the Black Mambas Anti-Poaching Unit are tremendous non-profits and are vital to saving the lives of many endangered species. We are proud to be able to support them and the extremely important work that they do.”

The Gala is also a time to recognize outstanding leaders in the animal rights and welfare community such as Katie Cleary (Founder and President of Peace 4 Animals, Founder and Producer of World Animal News (WAN) which is hailed as the CNN for Animal News, producer of the 2015 Netflix award-winning documentary Give Me Shelter, actress, top model and vegan) and Billy McNamara (actor and avid animal rights activist and vegan who now travels the world advocating for animal rights. McNamara has produced several documentaries, including Nat Geo Wild’s Animal Intervention, an exposé on the exotic animal industry in the United States.)

The For the Love of Animals Gala begins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Art and Commerce Productions which is located at 611 South Glenwood Pl. in Burbank.