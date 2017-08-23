Free Activities At The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage

Ask the Curator

Bring in your old photographs, documents, books, quilts or any personal artifacts from home, and get helpful advice from the Curator on preserving your personal memorabilia. Call (626) 574-5468 to make an appointment. Please note that there is a limit of one artifact per person, per month, and that the Curator does not give appraisals.

Write Your Own Reminiscence

Record your place in Arcadia’s history! Stop by the Museum during open hours to write a paragraph (or two) about your personal experiences and memories of Arcadia’s past to add to the Museum’s Memory Archive.

Scout Program Field Trips

Bring your troop or den in for a fun-filled trip to the museum. Earn a badge while you’re here! Please call 626-574-5478 for details and to schedule your visit.

For more information, please call (626) 574-5440 or visit the website at www.ArcadiaCa.gov/museum. The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage is located at 380 W. Huntington Drive, immediately behind the Community Center. The Museum Education Center is located at 382 W. Huntington Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (but closed from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.). Admission is always free. You can also follow the Museum on Facebook and Twitter.