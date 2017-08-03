Free Community Dance Night at Arcadia Performing Arts Center

The Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation, the City of Arcadia, and the Arcadia Unified School District proudly present a free community summer dance night on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia 91007. There will be karaoke singing and dancing under the stars. Catering and ice cream will be available for purchase.

Mark your calendar and make sure you don’t miss out on this special night. If interested in karaoke singing please RSVP to cliao@arcadiapaf.org. Bring the whole family out to participate in this free event! For more information, please call (626) 574-5113.

The opening of the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, which anchors the northwest corner of the campus of Arcadia High School, on October 18, 2012, was the realization of a long-standing dream for the citizens of Arcadia to have a major center for arts and culture in the community. This 40,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility includes a main performance hall with seating for 1,150, a stage that holds 200 musicians, tunable acoustics and professional lighting and sound. In addition, the center boasts an orchestra room with practice rooms and music library, a dance studio with sprung wood floors, a professional stagecraft workshop and a Black Box theater with separate control room and flexible seating that can host 125 guests.

The realization of the Performing Arts Center clearly shows the commitment of the Arcadia community to the arts. With this realization comes the need for another commitment to the future of the building, arts education and arts programming. The Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation is dedicated to maintaining the Performing Arts Center as a nucleus for the arts, education and engagement where the lives of students and the greater community are enriched.