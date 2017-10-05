

Enjoy these free public events at the Arcadia Public Library throughout the month of October:

Foreign Films

Escape to faraway places through the movie screen at the Arcadia Public Library. The Library is proud to present a series of foreign films on the second Wednesday of each month. Patrons eighteen and over are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 6:00 p.m. Bring your dinner if you wish – dessert is on us.

Pelle the Conqueror—1987 Denmark (R); 2 hrs. 37 min.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Super STEAM Story Times

Kick start your week with STEAM! Join the library on Monday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., for a special story time experience that incorporates elements of STEAM—science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Teen Matinee: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Teens can relax after a long day at school with a free matinee showing of Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, starting at 3:15 p.m. in the Cay Mortenson Auditorium of the Arcadia Public Library. Free treats will be provided for all attending.

For more information, please call 626.821.5566 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.