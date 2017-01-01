Friday Films for Arcadia Middle Schoolers

January 1st, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Calling all middle schoolers – come to the Arcadia Public Library on the first Friday of each month to meet up with friends, relax, and enjoy a fun movie. Snacks will be served. Friday, Jan. 13, Feb. 3, and March 3, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. in the Jerry Broadwell Children’s Room Imagination Theater.

For more information, please call (626) 821-5566 or visit the Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Twitter and Facebook.