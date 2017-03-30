Friends of the Sierra Madre Library Best Used Book Sale

March 30th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

The Friends of the Sierra Madre Library announce that the April Book Sale will take place on Friday, April 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are excited about our many gardening books; both vintage and newer Gardening books will be on our shelves and the Table just in time for the spring planting season. Look for classic titles such as ‘A Flora of California’ by Willis Linn Jepson and ‘Flora of Southern California’ by Davidson, and a new ‘Landscaping with Native Plants in Southern California’ by George Oxford Miller. Newer Sunset Western Gardening Books will be available as well as books about specific flowers and plants.

Also in the basement, cookbooks and DVDs will be half-price.

On our “featured” shelves in the Basement will be the entire classics of the Old West collection from Time-Life. There are 30 volumes with many details about the history, including some reprints of books from the early days of the West. We also have the complete collection of History of the United States Naval Operations in World War II and a collection of the 39 volumes of The Yale Shakespeare.

The parking lot will be filled with our popular bargain books for only $1 each. Small paperbacks are only $0.25 each or 5 for $1 and children’s books range from $0.25-$1.00.

The sale will be held at the rear of the Sierra Madre Library, 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Come and talk books with our knowledgeable and friendly volunteers.

See you at the book sale!