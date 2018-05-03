From the Desk of the CEO: The Power of Oneness

By Jesse Dillon, Beacon Media News CEO

An excellent way to decrease stress is to step out of oneself and focus on helping others. The more we volunteer, the happier we feel. Volunteering increases self-confidence when you are doing good for others and the community.

Community Involvement is the process of engaging in conversation and collaboration with community members. This past Saturday, I volunteered a couple of hours at the Pasadena NAACP office on North Lincoln Avenue, which was facilitated by Dr. Del Yarbrough, acting president of the Pasadena NAACP, and visionary. The purpose of the meeting was to bring community leaders together to brainstorm around the possibility of developing a definitive program where the significant amount of resources in the greater Pasadena area may be better focused on the children, youth, and adults with the greatest needs.

I must say, I was surprised and impressed with the number of individuals who turned out for an early Saturday morning meeting. In attendance were esteemed local leaders such as Dr. Robert H. Bell, Senior Vice President/Assistant Superintendent, Pasadena City College, Dr. Brian McDonald, Superintendent, PUSD, and Lola Osborne, Deputy Director Human Services, City of Pasadena, as well as many more. Dr. Yarbrough prepared a down-home style continental breakfast with coffee and juices for our delight. The meeting was held in the main conference room around an executive style table that allowed for much participation. The critical area identified for discussion came out of the program modules or components which were exposure, academics, leadership development, and service.

Although this was the first step in addressing a prodigious task, we unanimously agreed to save our youth and young adults from going down a too familiar destructive path and having a feeling of no alternative or no way out are well worth one’s time and effort. The meeting ended on a very positive note with much conversation and excitement regarding “to do’s” and “follow-ups” to be addressed during the next meeting.

Our community has a plethora of opportunities where you can make a difference. It doesn’t have to be as extraordinary as the one mentioned in this article. No matter how big or small, there’s strength in the power of oneness. Here are several ways you can help your local community while improving your health. You can volunteer in your churches, schools, neighborhoods, non-profits, youth sports, and many others … Simply go to Google and search “volunteering opportunities in Pasadena, CA.”