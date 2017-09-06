Fun Events for Teens at the Arcadia Public Library

Teens Achieve College Admission Success

Greg Kaplan, author of Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges, will lead a strategy session and will discuss his book on admissions success at the Arcadia Public Library on Thursday, September 21, at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

Abigail Adams Brought to Life by Actress Judith Helton

Award-winning actress Judith Helton will bring First Lady Abigail Adams to life in her one-woman show at the Arcadia Public Library on Saturday, September 16, at 2 p.m. Audience members will have the chance to ask about life in Colonial America and what it was like to be the wife of one president, the mother of another, and an influential woman in her own right.

Super STEAM Storytimes

Kick start your week with STEAM! Join us on Mondays, September 18 and October 16, at 6:30 p.m., for a special storytime experience that incorporates elements of STEAM—science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Teen Matinee: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Teens can relax after a long day at school with a free matinee showing of J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” on Tuesday, September 19, starting at 3:15 in the Cay Mortenson Auditorium of the Arcadia Public Library. Free treats will be provided for all attending.

For more information on these events, please call 626.821.5566 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.