Grief Support Group in Arcadia Meets in February

February 12th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Church of the Good Shepherd, United Methodist in Arcadia (400 W. Duarte Road. Arcadia 91007) is beginning its second grief support group. This group will begin meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. for 10 weeks in the library. This group is open to the community regardless of religious affiliation. We will gather weekly with tea and engage in deep listening and uplifting support. People at all stages of grief are welcome to join this support group. Please email Linda Brown at childcenter@cgsum if you are interested.

Church of the Good Shepherd, United Methodist in Arcadia (400 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia 91007) will have its annual Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. in the chapel. Please join us as we gather together to begin the lent season. If you are not able to come to the service, come to our ashes-to-go drive-by any time between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in our parking lot!

Church of the Good Shepherd, United Methodist in Arcadia (400 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia 91007) is hosting a six week series during the season of lent. This year, the focus will be on contemplative prayer practices in order to move away from the business of our lives and the constant chatter of our brains and back to our bodies and our breath. We will explore Quaker prayer, Taize chanting, loving kindness meditation and more. All are welcome regardless of religious affiliation and experience with these prayer practices. This series will be on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel beginning on Monday, March 6. There will be tea, cookies and fellowship after each session.