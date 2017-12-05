Happy Holiday Market! Over 100 Local Artisans Ring in Cheery Festivities

By Monica Sanchez

The Holiday Market is bringing back its festive cheer to Downtown Arcadia this Saturday, Dec. 9. Downtown Arcadia hosts the Holiday Market every year to feature independent merchants, music, and food for family fun and an opportunity to cross out much-needed items on your shopping list. If there’s a competition for who gives the best gift in your family, you’re sure to win with exclusive finds at the Downtown Arcadia Holiday Market.

Last year, over 60 merchants participated in the Holiday Market. With the soaring popularity of the Holiday Market however, 2017 promises to bring even more indie gift makers and chefs: over 100! Merchants involved in the Holiday Market focus on offering products made in the United States, so products purchased are of a high quality and support local businesses. Some artisanal commodities that will be available at the Holiday Market include jewelry, beauty products, accessories, home decor, gourmet food, and more!

Downtown Arcadia Holiday Market will not only have shopping, but there is going to be live seasonal music, food trucks, prizes, fun for the kids with face painting and free photos with Santa Claus.

Be sure to also sign up for the chance to win the big winter giveaway at the Holiday Market. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a bike from Helen’s Cycles, a one-night stay from Embassy Suites, a Gift card from Matt Denny’s Ale House, a Gift certificate from Peacock Grille, an art set from MD Florist, a Surprise gift bag from Dorano Jewelry, or a Gift certificate from de Croupet’s the Cake Sisters. Participants in the big winter giveaway need to be present to claim their prizes should they win. Winners are being announced at 5 p.m. in front of First Avenue Middle School.

If you are unable to stay for any of the festivities at the Holiday Market, then please donate to the toy drive hosted by the Arcadia Fire Department, which is accepting donations during market hours, and spread the holiday cheer.

On Dec. 9, Downtown Arcadia Holiday Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South First Avenue. Bring your holiday shopping list, family, friends, and a smile to celebrate with Arcadia this holiday season. If you’d like to view the full list of vendors to plan your shopping strategy, please visit http://artisanalla.com/. For more information, please call Arcadia City Hall at (626)-574-5401.