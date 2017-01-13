Health Lecture Regarding Balance and Mobility

January 13th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Senior Services in partnership with POET, “Patient Outreach Education Today” is having a health lecture with important information concerning balance and mobility. This presentation will take place on Friday, Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m., Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia. This is a free program for individuals ages 50 and above. Christy Lau from Partners in Care Foundation will be the guest speaker. She will discuss; how to learn to control falls, stay safe, exercises for better strength and ways to improve your balance and flexibility.

Arcadia Senior Services and POET offers a support group the third Friday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Arcadia Community Center for individuals or family members who are dealing with Parkinson’s disease and other movement impairment disorders. For additional information or to register for this lecture, please call Arcadia Senior Services (626) 574-5130.