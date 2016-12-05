Widgetized Section

High Praise Indeed

December 5th, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

tribute

A tribute to Dorothy. – Photo by Terry Miller

 

Dorothy Denne’s column, (“Dorothy’s Place”) may be gone from pages of Arcadia Weekly but certainly not forgotten by the community who loved her wit and repartee. Former Mayor, George Fasching who’s never at a loss for words, put his thoughts on the issue on his sign at the car wash last week.

2 Responses to High Praise Indeed

  1. Susan Motander Reply

    December 8, 2016 at 10:13 am

    Dorothy is still great, just not on the pages of the Arcadia Weekly and other papers.

  2. Ronnie Garner Reply

    December 12, 2016 at 6:10 pm

    Dorothy Denne is an indigenous leader and an important part of the fabric and soul of Arcadia. I’m proud to be her friend.

    Ronnie Garner
    Retired Chief of Police
    City of Arcadia

