Highlighting Dowtown Arcadia: Hyper Coffee in Downtown

By Helen Wang,

DAIA Guest Contributor

It is my pleasure to be invited by the Downtown Arcadia Improvement Association to guest write an article this week about my business, Hyper Coffee. It was a summer day in 2001, and I was strolling from my house just five minutes from Downtown Arcadia when this historic Art Deco building at 203 S. First Avenue caught my eye. This particular space was a former jewelry shop that had been vacant for a few years. What a perfect location for a coffee shop I thought! So, with a lot of hard work and investment, I created a place with a simple and cozy ambiance, sidewalk dining, and an outdoor patio seating area under a canopy.

I am very grateful to the City of Arcadia, the Downtown Arcadia Improvement Association, and all our loyal customers that Hyper Coffee is still here after 17 years of business! Many of our customers graduated from First Avenue Middle School and now as adults still come to enjoy their favorite grilled cheese sandwiches and Shirley Temples. They tell their friends ”This is where I used to hang out after school!” Hyper Coffee has many loyal customers who have been coming since the day we opened. Patty, a customer for 17 years, sips her latte and enjoys the egg, cheese and sausage bagel before she starts her day. Ronda has been coming for 14 years and loves her Caprese or vegetarian Panini after a hectic day of work. Steve, a college professor and a customer for over 10 years, wrote and published two books while enjoying our passion fruit iced tea in our back patio.

What sets us apart from the big coffee chain is our personal service. We serve top quality coffee from local roasters such as Jones and Klatch Coffee. Our Panini sandwiches are freshly made to order on site. Chicken with basil pesto, California turkey, and chipotle chicken are just a few of our customer’s favorites. I invite you to stop on by for breakfast, coffee, ice blended drinks, or one of our great lunch specials. As the name suggests, Hyper Coffee is a great place to go to get a quick jolt from a potent cup of coffee when you need it. Throw in free WiFi, a beautiful outdoor seating area, and a great menu and you’ll see that Hyper Coffee has everything you need in an independent, locally-owned cafe! Hyper Coffee is located at 203 South First Avenue in Arcadia. We are open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.