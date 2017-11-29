Holiday Salon Concert with Monrovia’s Dr. Adam R. Kendall in Arcadia

Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m. at Santa Anita Park, Chandelier Room

Celebrate the masterful talents of Dr. Adam R. Kendall, Dr. Samuel W. Chung and local artists while supporting families throughout our community via Foothill Unity Centers ongoing outreach efforts.

Dr. Kendall has carried a passion for classical music ever since he began playing the violin and piano at the age of five. In 2011 he began performances in public settings from train stations to street corners. He also teaches about ten students at a local church. In lieu of performance fees and lesson fees, he encourages donations to locally operated charities even in his early performance career with the Columbia Symphony Orchestra.

Many of Dr. Kendall’s violin and piano solos are chosen for their ability to console and to inspire, two qualities which he found patients appreciated when he played in hospitals and convalescent homes. In 2015, Dr. Kendall began raising money for the Foothill Unity Center at the Monrovia Farmer’s Market. We are honored that he has chosen to support the Foothill Unity Center.

Special Duet: Dr. Samuel W. Chung

Dr. Chung, a medical oncologist, earned his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of California at Riverside and his medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine. In 2003, he began his residency in internal medicine at the Roger Williams Medical Center at Boston University where he was chosen as chief resident in 2006. He went on to complete a fellowship in hematology/oncology with the UCLA-Olive View Program in Sylmar, California.

Dr. Chung started playing violin at the age of six under the tutelage of Janice Radford of Long Beach. He then studied under Fung Ho of Arcadia. Samuel was the concertmaster of the Arcadia High School Orchestra during all four years of high school and the Pasadena Young Musicians Orchestra, as well as the All-State Orchestra during my senior year. While studying Biology at Riverside, he was concertmaster of the University Orchestra for all four years, and was the featured soloist with the Orchestra on three occasions, performing the Tchaikovsky violin concerto, the Carmen Fantasy by Pablo de Sarasate, and the Mendelssohn Violin concerto. These days, when he is not practicing as an oncologist, he is the Music Director of Foothills Neighborhood Church.

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Free Parking: Gate 5. Tickets are $75 individual or $130 per couple. To purchase tickets contact Development Department via email information@foothillunitycenter.org or call (626)-358.3486.