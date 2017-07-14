Community

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Get rid of all the things you can’t dispose of in the regular trash. – Courtesy photo

Get rid of all the things you can’t dispose of in the regular trash. – Courtesy photo

Sponsored jointly by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and County Department of Public Works. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Program gives Los Angeles County residents a legal and cost free way to dispose of unwanted household chemicals that cannot be disposed of in the regular trash.

Things To Bring:

  • Motor oil, antifreeze, paint, paint thinner
  • Turpentine, cleaners with acids or lye
  • Pesticides and herbicides
  • Household and car batteries
  • Old computers and television sets
  • Sharps or used needles
  • Expired pharmaceuticals and mercury thermometers

Things Not To Bring:

  • Explosives, ammunition or radioactive materials
  • Waste from businesses will NOT be accepted
  • Trash or old tires
  • White goods such as washers, stoves, refrigerators or air conditioners

How To Prepare:

  • In general, there is a limit of 15 gallons or 125 lbs. per vehicle.
  • Bring items in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled containers.
  • Be prepared to leave your containers.
  • Do not mix products together.

For More Information, Call:  Sanitation Districts Of Los Angeles County – (800) 238-0172

When: 08/05/2017 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Santa Anita Race Track 285 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, California 91007

July 14, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching