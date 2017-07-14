Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Sponsored jointly by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and County Department of Public Works. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Program gives Los Angeles County residents a legal and cost free way to dispose of unwanted household chemicals that cannot be disposed of in the regular trash.

Things To Bring:

Motor oil, antifreeze, paint, paint thinner

Turpentine, cleaners with acids or lye

Pesticides and herbicides

Household and car batteries

Old computers and television sets

Sharps or used needles

Expired pharmaceuticals and mercury thermometers

Things Not To Bring:

Explosives, ammunition or radioactive materials

Waste from businesses will NOT be accepted

Trash or old tires

White goods such as washers, stoves, refrigerators or air conditioners

How To Prepare:

In general, there is a limit of 15 gallons or 125 lbs. per vehicle.

Bring items in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled containers.

Be prepared to leave your containers.

Do not mix products together.

For More Information, Call: Sanitation Districts Of Los Angeles County – (800) 238-0172

When: 08/05/2017 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Santa Anita Race Track 285 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, California 91007