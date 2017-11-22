Law Enforcement Officers Raise Over $500,000 for Breast Cancer Research

Pink Patch Project raised funds for research during October

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, City of Hope hosted more than 260 public safety agencies across the country who sported pink patches in a campaign aimed to help combat breast cancer.

The collaborative effort — deemed the Pink Patch Project — managed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, not only raised funds for breast cancer research at City of Hope, but helped stimulate conversation within the community and encourage public awareness in the early detection and fight against the disease.

Robert W. Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of City of Hope,

Dr.Laura Kruper, Chief of Breast Surgery, Director of Women’s Center at City of Hope and Cheryl Newman-Tarwater, Commander at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, breast cancer patient shared inspiring stories of how the money will be used and the remarkable effort undertaken by area law enforcement agencies to raise the much needed funds.