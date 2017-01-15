Learn About Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

January 15th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Senior Services in partnership with Methodist Hospital is having a special health lecture on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). It will take place at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. and is free. Dr. Hugh Davis, Pulmonologist will be the guest speaker. COPD is a progressive disease that makes it difficult to breathe. Two main conditions, emphysema and chronic bronchitis are two diseases that are included in COPD. It is the third leading cause of death in the United States. Dr. Davis will discuss the diagnosis, treatment, and management of COPD. If interested in attending please call Arcadia Senior Services, 626.574.5130. This program is for individuals ages 50 and older.