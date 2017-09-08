Community

Lip Reading and Brain Aerobics Offered at Arcadia Recreation Center

-Courtesy photo

The City of Arcadia Recreation & Community Services Department – Senior Services Division is offering a lip reading and brain aerobics class for adults 50+ years of age.  This course is offered as a communication tool for the hard of hearing, and the goal of the class is to help students regain confidence and lessen the feelings of isolation. The class is facilitated by licensed speech pathologist, Francine Katz, and is located at 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia 91007.  Courses can be taken either on Mondays beginning Sept. 11, or Wednesdays starting Sept.13 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The fee is $4 for the 16 week course. For more information call Arcadia Senior Services at (626) 574-5130 or log onto their website at www.arcadiaca.gov.

September 8, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


You may also like

City of Arcadia Recreation and Community Services Department Presents Fall 2017 Registration – New Classes!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching