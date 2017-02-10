Lucky Baldwin Poker Tournament Announced

February 10th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

The Lucky Baldwin Poker Tournament will take place on June 10. There is something for everyone at this fun party! Go “all-in” to help preserve the magnificent architecture and history of your Los Angeles Arboretum. Bid on one-of-a-kind items in the silent auction, and mix and mingle!

This event is not to be missed with Texas Hold ‘Em, Pai Gow Poker and Three-Card Poker. We also have “Fun Blackjack” tables! Enjoy the evening sipping our signature cocktail while under the stars, amongst our famous peacocks just like “Lucky” Baldwin did!

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. on the lawn of the Queen Anne Cottage and Coach Barn with dinner, drinks and poker lessons, followed by the official tournament at 6 p.m. promptly. Cocktail attire. Prizes for top winners. All levels welcome.

The Los Angeles Arboretum Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the cultivation of natural, horticultural and historic resources for learning, enjoyment and inspiration.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Emily Rosedale-Kousoulis and Margaux L. Viera at LuckyPoker@Arboretum.org.

Tickets go on sale this February. Once you purchase your tickets, you will receive an order confirmation email from Eventbrite with your e-ticket(s) attached.

Limited seating is available. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. The poker event is a rain or shine event – there is no rain date. All ticket sales are final – the Arboretum does not provide refunds. Tickets are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by the law.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the preservation of landmark structures at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.

#ArboretumGetsLucky