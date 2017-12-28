Major Traffic Jams During Santa Anita Race Track’s Record-Breaking Opening Day

Boxing Day visitors, shoppers, and racing fans clambered to the City of Arcadia, Tuesday. The Westfield Santa Anita Mall was filled with people seeking sales, exchanges, and returns. The Santa Anita Race Track came back to life once again, with opening day for live racing. It was a record breaker, according to officials. All parking lots were filled to capacity by 12:20 pm.

The resulting traffic was considerable and at rush hour, sheer bedlam. Delays everywhere, but most people took it with a grain of salt. No major accidents were reported as a result.

The mall can be accessed off Baldwin Avenue and Huntington Dr. Shoppers may see gate closures inside Gate 8 (north of JC Penney) and best times for arriving or departing the mall would be earlier in the morning, mid-afternoon, or evening hours, after the race track has closed. Please use Gates 9 or 10, just north of Huntington Dr., for mall access.

Police officers were manning traffic signals and certain intersections throughout the day. Traffic will be heavy and you should expect delays when the track is open. Allow extra time for your travel and police advise you to please be patient.