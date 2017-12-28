Marriage Through Musicals; a Presentation by Timeless Melodies in Arcadia

Arcadia Senior Services is having a program by Timeless Melodies Foundation for Education on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. The musical lecture will take place at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive. It will discuss the origin and background of various marriage songs on film and Broadway musicals. Married couples portrayed on film and in musical entertainment will also be featured. Cost of the program is $3; registration is currently underway and can be made at the Arcadia Community Center. For additional information please contact Arcadia Senior Services at (626)-574-5130. This program is for individuals age 50 and over.