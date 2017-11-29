Meet Your Muslim Neighbors Dec. 8

The four highly-respectable women in Islam will be in Arcadia Dec. 8.

We have just completed a series on women in the Bible. We have studied the lives of Ruth, Esther, Judith, Debra, Sarah, and Hagar. Our Muslim friends enjoyed the class and now we shall host the session above to learn about women in Islam. Come and enjoy the educational experience and meet your Muslim neighbors at Arcadia Congregational Church Friday Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and will include a dinner.

Arcadia Congregational Church

2607 S Santa Anita Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007