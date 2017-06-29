‘The Men Sing’ Provides Arcadia Seniors Musical Lectures

Arcadia Senior Services provides musical lectures for individuals age 50 and over. Guest speaker, Larry Maurer, from Timeless Melodies for Education is presenting, “The Men Sing” on Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Find out about popular male singers of the past, including Ray Bolger, Mills Brothers, Tony Martin, Gordon MacRae, Eddie Fisher, Andy Williams, and Johnny Mathis. Mr. Maurer will discuss plays and films that boosted these famous male singers’ careers.

Join us at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Registration is currently under way. The event cost is $3. For additional information, please call Arcadia Senior Services: (626) 574-5130.