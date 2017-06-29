Community

‘The Men Sing’ Provides Arcadia Seniors Musical Lectures

Melodies and singers of old will be highlighted at “The Men Sing.” – Courtesy photo

Arcadia Senior Services provides musical lectures for individuals age 50 and over. Guest speaker, Larry Maurer, from Timeless Melodies for Education is presenting, “The Men Sing” on Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Find out about popular male singers of the past, including Ray Bolger, Mills Brothers, Tony Martin, Gordon MacRae, Eddie Fisher, Andy Williams, and Johnny Mathis.  Mr. Maurer will discuss plays and films that boosted these famous male singers’ careers.

Join us at the Arcadia Community Center, 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Registration is currently under way. The event cost is $3. For additional information, please call Arcadia Senior Services: (626) 574-5130.

June 29, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching