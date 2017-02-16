Methodist Hospital’s Annual Mardi Gras Celebration

February 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Methodist Hospital Foundation’s 22nd Annual Mardi Gras Celebration is coming to Arcadia on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at Sirona’s in Santa Anita Park with proceeds supporting digital mammography services at Methodist Hospital.

“Mardi Gras is a fun and lively celebration enjoyed by community leaders, physicians, local businesses, and community members for the past 22 years,” said Sherry Wang, event co-chair and former chair of the Methodist Hospital Foundation. “Over time, the event has evolved into a significant fundraising endeavor and has grown in attendance each year.” Co-chairing the event with Ms. Wang are Mary Bigley and Erica Cornejo.

Guests enjoy delicious food provided by a variety of top San Gabriel Valley restaurants, as well as libations, a festive parade, crazy costumes, plenty of dancing, live music, an exciting silent auction, mysterious raffle boxes, and a few surprises, all for a great cause. As they did last year, The 80z All Stars, a premier 1980s California tribute band, will provide entertainment for the fun-filled event.

Mardi Gras will also honor and crown Dr. Stephen and Patty Soldo as “King and Queen of Mardi Gras 2017” for their long-time dedication to Methodist Hospital. They have given generously of their time and resources and the hospital is fortunate to be able to acknowledge their many years of service to the community.

The Methodist Hospital Foundation considers part of its mission to include providing comprehensive breast care. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among American women with about one in eight women developing invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. In order to continue that mission, it is important to upgrade the hospital’s diagnostic mammography services and proceeds from Mardi Gras will further this effort. While Methodist Hospital continues to offer breast surgery and reconstructive surgery to patients, the hospital plans to acquire digital mammography – the most advanced technology available – which will enable the hospital and our radiologists to provide the community with the best possible diagnostic breast care services.

Tickets to Mardi Gras are $125 and a portion of this cost is tax deductible. To purchase Mardi Gras tickets and explore sponsorship opportunities, go to www.methodisthospital.org/mardigras.