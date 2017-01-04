New Arcadia Library and Museum Director Appointed

January 4th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

The Library Board of Trustees has appointed Darlene Bradley to the position of Library and Museum Services Director after a nationwide search. Ms. Bradley is currently an Assistant Library Director and will succeed Mary Beth Hayes who retired on Dec. 30. The appointment was made effective on Dec. 31.

“Making a person’s day a little brighter and making a difference in people’s everyday lives is one of the most rewarding parts of my job,” said Bradley. “Working with a supportive Library Board of Trustees, the Friends of the Arcadia Public Library, and talented staff, it will be an absolute honor to continue to serve the community as the new Director of Library and Museum Services.”

Bradley’s 30 year career began as a Shelver and Circulation Clerk at the Arcadia Public Library while in high school and college. After earning her undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Cal Poly Pomona and Master’s degree in Library Science from San Jose State University, Bradley became a Children’s Librarian for the City of Pasadena in 1989 and was promoted to Research and Reference Librarian in 1992. In 2004, Bradley returned to Arcadia as a Principal Librarian for Children’s Services. Since 2007, she has held the position of Library Services Manager.

“Darlene has demonstrated a passion for not just for the Library and the Museum, but for the City of Arcadia itself,” said City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto. “The Library Board made an excellent decision. I look forward to helping Darlene achieve her vision as she guides the Department through its next exciting chapter.” Unlike other executive positions, according to the City Charter, the Library Board of Trustees is responsible for appointing the City’s Librarian.

Bradley is a 15-year native of Arcadia and enjoys spending time with family, friends, and the great outdoors. When asked about her new role, she said, “public libraries and museums provide an essential service not found elsewhere. They connect people to books and information, past and present, but they are also so much more. They are community places where people can learn, explore, create, connect, be inspired and pleasantly delighted.”