Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley Invites Local Residents to April Events

March 16th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Are you interested in meeting new people, making new friends, exploring well-known landmarks, and enjoying new activities? Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley, a social club, invites local residents to attend their April meeting.

On April 5, at 10:00 am, Newcomers and Friends of SGV’s “meet-and-greet” coffee will be held at the Fireside Room, Santa Anita Church, 226 West Colorado Blvd., in Arcadia. This general meeting is a great way to meet the members of Newcomers and Friends and learn about the club’s wide variety of fun, daytime, weekday activities. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend.

Another April activity for members includes a tour at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Additional Newcomers and Friends’ mostly-daytime weekday activities include a Book Club, Bridge, Crafters, Games (Bunco, Rummikub, etc.), Hiking, Hump Day Happy Hour, Day Trips, Lunch Bunch, Mah Jong, Movies, Golf, and Wine Tasting.

To learn more about Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley, contact them via email at sgvnewcomers@gmail.com or visit them online athttp://www.sgvnewcomers.com