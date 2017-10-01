Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley Invites Local Residents to October Events

Are you interested in meeting new people, making new friends, exploring well-known landmarks, and enjoying new activities? Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley, a social club, invites local residents to attend their October meeting.

On Oct. 4, at 10 a.m., Newcomers and Friends of SGV’s “meet-and-greet” coffee will be held at the Fireside Room, Santa Anita Church, 226 West Colorado Blvd., in Arcadia.

This general meeting is a great way to meet the members of Newcomers and Friends and learn about the club’s wide variety of daytime, weekday, fun activities. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend.

Additional Newcomers and Friends’ mostly-daytime weekday activities include a Book Club, Bridge, Crafters, Games (Bunco, Rummikub, etc.), Hiking, Happy Hour, Day Trips, Lunch Bunch, Mah Jongg, Meditation, Movies, Golf, and Wine Tasting.

To learn more about Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley, contact them via email atsgvnewcomers@gmail.com or visit them online at http://www.sgvnewcomers.com