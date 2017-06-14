Operation Chill: Arcadia Cops Help Area Kids Chill

Arcadia Officers Reward Youth for Good Behavior through 7-Eleven Stores’ “Operation Chill”

This summer, local law enforcement officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids in the City of Arcadia. For the 22nd year, 7-Eleven is working with local police and sheriff’s departments to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program.

During 2017, 7-Eleven will issue up to 1.33 million Slurpee coupons to almost 1,000 law enforcement agencies; most during the summer months and back-to-school season.

Big city departments and small-town forces alike use the Slurpee coupons to enhance relationships with the young people of their cities by rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness. Appropriate “offenses” might include helping another person, deterring crime or participating in a community or police sponsored event. Although the reasons for being “ticketed” are varied, the end result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and a smile for being a good kid. Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Operation Chill program began in Philadelphia to give law enforcement officers a positive reason to interact with children and teens. Since then, Operation Chill has expanded to cities across the country. Since the program’s inception in 1995, more than 19 million Operation Chill coupons have been distributed to hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country in areas where 7-Eleven operates stores.

“Year after year, Operation Chill is our most popular community service program,” said Mark Stinde, vice president of asset protection for 7-Eleven. “Kids love Slurpee drinks, and police officers love having a reason to approach kids and surprise them with a Slurpee coupon as a reward for doing something good. And we, at 7-Eleven, love helping them make those important connections in the community.”

7-Eleven’s proprietary Slurpee semi-frozen carbonated beverage has generational appeal with slurpers both young and old. More than a half-million Slurpee drinks are purchased each day during the summer at 7-Eleven stores across the country. This summer’s flavors include Chrome Cotton Candy and, for the Slurpee Lite, sugar-free Watermelon Lime made with all natural flavors.