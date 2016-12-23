Pacific Plaza Breaks Ground in Arcadia

December 23rd, 2016 by Arcadia Weekly

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Pacific Plaza in Arcadia was met with great support by the local community, legislative and local officials. This event marks the beginning stages of a property which would stand as the largest mixed use property in the city of Arcadia. The size of the Pacific Plaza in Arcadia is estimated at 200,000 square feet and stands three stories tall. As a mixed use property it will hold both housing and spaces for commercial businesses. Jason Mak, the Managing Member and Developer at Pacific Plaza Arcadia, estimates that the project would generate 270 short and long term jobs for the community, and create 25 million dollars in economic output annually.