The Pasadena Share A Meal Program Continues to Help Families in Need for Thanksgiving

Families receiving a dinner on Thanksgiving – Courtesy Photo / Pasadena Share A Meal

The Pasadena Share A Meal Program is a collaborated effort with the Pasadena Sandwich Company, the Stephen E Fink Fund, Pasadena Unified School District, Pasadena Fire Department, Sydney Paige® Inc., and Remainders Creative Reuse.  This program was designed to provide a hot Thanksgiving Day meal to over 100 families from the Pasadena community.

The unique needs of these families have been identified by the Families in Transition Office of the Pasadena Unified School District and all are invited individually to the event via hand delivered invitations.  This event is unique in the sense of focusing on feeding entire families in a sit down, restaurant-style environment where they are served their meals.   Not only will they be served a delicious meal that will fill their stomachs and warm their hearts, but the program will give them a safe, fun-loving, and stress-free environment where they can participate in activities like arts and crafts, enjoy a Photo Booth, and gather for a professionally taken family portrait.

This day makes such a difference in the lives of these families and reminds everyone what Thanksgiving Day is truly about, recognizing blessings, being with family, and giving back. It is because of the generosity of the community of family, friends, and contributors that this event is possible. Every family will go home with a Blessing Bag filled with goods, services and certificates from all of the generous donations.

Not only will they receive blessings on Thanksgiving but also throughout the year thanks to the Pasadena Families in Transition office who is happy to disperse these donations as needed.

This year the Share A Meal program will take place on November 23, 2017. For more information on how to donate or volunteer, email the program at pasadenashareameal@gmail.com or visit their website at www.pasadenashareameal.com

The Share A Meal Program thanks everyone for supporting their efforts in Pasadena.

October 26, 2017

Arcadia Weekly


