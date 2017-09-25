Pasadena Symphony and Pops Presents “Random Acts of Music”

The Pasadena Symphony and Pops will offer an evening of harp music as part of its “Random Acts of Music” series at the Arcadia Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. These special concerts are free and are held in the Cay Mortenson Auditorium.

For more information, please call (626) 821-5569 or visit the Arcadia Pubic Library’s website at www.ArcadiaCA.gov/library. The Arcadia Public Library is located at 20 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia. The Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can also follow the Library on Facebook and Twitter.