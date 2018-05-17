Pennyroyal Players to Entertain Retired Teachers in Arcadia

The California Retired Teachers’ Association #71 (CalRTA) will get a brief but vivid history lesson through song and story when the Pennyroyal Players of Palos Verdes present a “Romp Through the Revolutionary War.” Clad in period costumes and playing period instruments, the Players will entertain with “Yankee Doodle” and other songs that were morale-builders for the colonial armies. The performance takes its audience through the opening firing shot of the war, to the signing of the Declaration of Independence over the British, and finally the treaty of peace.

Together since 2003, the award-winning Pennyroyal Players have given over 1,000 performances of this musical and several others including “Piecin’ It Together,” a story of the Western settlers told through the background of quilts. CalRTA #71 had the pleasure of seeing the quilt performance several years ago.

The CalRTA #71 meeting will take place on Friday, June 8 at 11:30 am at the Senior Center Building in Arcadia Park, 405 W. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, next to the Lawn Bowling Greens. The cost of the luncheon for members is $12. As an alternative to the hot meal of barbecued chicken, a tuna salad is available. For luncheon reservations, please call John Gera at (626) 286-0714 by June 1. The cost of the luncheon for those who pay at the door without reservations is $13.

Membership in the California Retired Teachers’ Association is open to all retired educators, as well as to current educators and to any others interested in joining this active group. CalRTA’s motto is “Your Partner in Pension Protection.”