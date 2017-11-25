Retired Teachers’ Holiday Meeting in Arcadia Dec. 8

Festive music for the holidays is on the program at the luncheon meeting of the California Retired Teachers’ Association #71 (CalRTA—SGV) on Friday, Dec. 8, at 11:30 a.m. Under the direction of Claire Hsu, the Duarte H. S. Cantabile Show Choir will perform such merry songs as “Hark How the Bells” and “Ding Dong Merrily on High.” This hard-working group has had a busy year of performing.

Choir Director Hsu states that in the recent past the choir has won six First Place titles and two High Musicianship awards in competitions. Now the Show Choir is taking it up a notch by accepting an opportunity to participate in a five-day Broadway Residency in Manhattan which will culminate in their performing at Carnegie Hall in February 2018!

The Retired Teachers’ luncheon meeting will take place at the Senior Center Building in Arcadia Park (county park), 405 West Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia (next to the Lawn Bowling Greens). Guests are welcome to come enjoy the luncheon and to hear the lovely voices of Duarte High School’s Cantabile Show Choir. The cost of the luncheon for members and guests is $12. For reservations, please call John Gera at (626) 286-0714 by Dec. 1. The cost of the luncheon for those who pay at the door without reservations is $13.

Members of CalRTA #71 are looking forward to hearing from the Duarte H. S. singers before they embark on their New York tour. According to Director Hsu, the choir is “currently seeking financial sponsors to help with tuition.” Those interested in making donations may call Director Claire Hsu at (626)-599-5700 (school office) for more information.