Rotary Club of Arcadia Hosts Third Annual Field of Honor

By Terry Miller

This Memorial Day, the Arcadia Rotary Club and its members invite the community to share this special holiday as the Field of Honor is assembled in the City of Arcadia.

Bob Harbicht and Arcadia Rotary spearheaded a unique project at Arcadia County Park which was installed for the first time two years ago.

That inaugural event displayed 1,000 flags, which marked a corner of the park in an impressive show of patriotism just in time for Memorial Day.

Arcadia Field of Honor is a community-wide event designed to celebrate patriotism and honor those who have served our country and/or are special in our lives.

Proceeds support local Rotary charities and a veterans’ memorial in Arcadia.

Flags can be purchased for $50 each and will have a tag with a custom message (up to 25 words) of your choosing. Flags will be displayed at County Park on Santa Anita Ave. and Huntington Dr. in Arcadia until May 28.